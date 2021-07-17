Colombo: As a second-string Indian team gets ready to take on Sri Lanka, the Shikhar Dhawan side would know that they are stronger than the hosts. While that would give them the edge going into the series, there are players who would look to shine and impress the selectors ahead of the T20 World Cup. The Indian team has a number of uncapped players who would look to make their debut, while some others would look to revive their derailed careers as well.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka at Colombo: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Likely to Open; Chetan Sakariya Debut on Cards

Shikhar Dhawan: The veteran has not been a regular in the Indian setup recently. He is at the fag end of his career and would know that the T20 World Cup if selected, could be his last ICC tournament. For Dhawan, consistency has been an issue recently and he would like to address that.

Manish Pandey: Despite all the potential, Pandey has failed to maximise it. He has blown hot and cold and that has meant he does not become a regular on the national side. With the rise of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, Pandey would know this could be his last opportunity to get his ODI career back on track.

Kuldeep Yadav: The Chinaman has not been a part of the Indian setup for a long time now. He would be raring to go. Also, he may finally reunite with Yuzvendra Chahal in the tour. With the T20 World Cup nearing, the Kanpur-born would like to make things difficult for the selectors.

Hardik Pandya: Injuries have been his biggest worry. Reports suggest he would be bowling in the Lankan tour. Eyes would be on him to see how he shapes up as he could be India’s X-factor at the T20 WC.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Another player who has been plagued by injuries lately. Now, he is fit and would be Dhawan’s deputy. In the presser, he mentioned his desire to make the T20 WC squad. He would be desperate to get among the wickets.