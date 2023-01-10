Shreyas Iyer Likely to Edge Suryakumar Yadav to India’s Playing XI For ODI vs Sri Lanka – Rohit Sharma HINTS

Ind vs SL ODIs: During the pre-match presser, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that Suryakumar Yadav may have to miss out on the ODIs.

Guwahati: In a matter of hours, the Indian team would start their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup when they host Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Guwahati on Tuesday. Speculations are rife over who will make the playing XI and who will miss out. During the pre-match presser, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that Suryakumar Yadav may have to miss out on the ODIs. Rohit hinted that Shreyas Iyer is likely to get the nod over Surya.

“It is a great headache to have rather than having no headache. We will look at who has done well for us in ODI cricket and in what situations they have done well,” Rohit said.

“The problem happens when you start comparing different formats. We will try and capture what has happened in the last 8-9 months. Those guys who have performed in ODIs will get a run, as simple as that,” he added.

“We compare guys who are performing in different formats. Form is important, but the formats are also important. 50-over format is a different format, slightly longer than T20s. The guys who have done well will definitely get an opportunity,” he further added.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka’s 1st ODI match start?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, K.L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.