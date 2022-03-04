Mohali: Virat Kohli had an illustrious career so far and on Friday he adds another feather to his cap as he achieves a big milestone of featuring in 100 Test matches for India. Before him only 12 India internationals have managed to play 100 or more matches in the longest format of the game. India legend Sunil Gavaskar-one of the those few players who have played over hundred matches for the Men in Blue, compares the former India skipper to Pakistan great Javed Miandad’s ‘proving’ nature ahead of the historic Test match.Also Read - IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs Sri Lanka Test, Injury And Team News of Match at PCA Stadium at 9.30 AM IST March 4 Friday

"To provoke a fast bowler takes something else. Kohli is one of the rare batters who likes to sledge bowlers. He has been different, he likes to get under their skin. He is like Javed Miandad in that sense. His progress has been phenomenal, the consistency with which he has played, the 100th Test and beyond should be more of the same," Gavaskar said in a video posted by BCCI.

The 83 World Cup winning batsman says playing 100 Test matches mean that a cricketer has been very successful for his country.

“Playing 100 Tests for your country is an incredible feeling, all of us when we were kids playing in the compounds of our house, we dream of playing for India. After playing for the country and you come to your 100th Test, it is an incredible feeling. Reaching the 100th Test means you have played for the country very successfully. No career will be smooth, there will be highs and lows,” he added.

The former Indian international feels that the crowd in Mohali will play a big role in getting Virat his 71st century in international cricket.

Whether Kohli is fielding or going out to bat, the crowd will lift him up. That is what crowds do, especially when it is a home crowd. Everyone will be wanting him to get a hundred in his 100th Test. His has been an incredible journey, I remember him making his debut in the West Indies in 2011, even there you could see a fire in him,” he told.