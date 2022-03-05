Mohali: Virat Kohli looked focussed, driven, and hungry in his 100th Test on Friday against Sri Lanka in Mohali. While it looked that Kohli had set his sights on a big score, he got a beauty from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya that befuddled him. Kohli’s 76-ball stay came to an end and along with that the hopes of the fans of a much-awaited century. Kohli fell five runs short of his fifty.Also Read - Ind vs SL: Rishabh Pant a Different Kind of Batsman - Hanuma Vihari

During the tea break, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar decoded Kohli's dismissal. While Gavaskar reckoned Kohli could have played the ball on the front foot. Gavaskar felt Kohli played for the trajectory and that led to his downfall.

"I think over here is played for the trajectory. You can that it was a flatter delivery and he could have played forward to it, but he played back. And with that backlift coming only a little bit across allowed the ball to sneak past the outside edge and hit the off stump. It was a matter of luck. It happens to the best," he explained.