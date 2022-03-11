New Delhi: India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the second and Final Test in Bengaluru as Rohit Sharma and Co would look to inflict another whitewash on home turf. Skipper Sharma kick-started his Test captaincy with a bang as the Men in Blue romped to an innings and 222 runs victory in the first Test in Mohali. When it comes to batting, opener Sharma has failed to notch-up a half-century in the last four Test matches and got out on 29 in the last match. India legend, Sunil Gavaskar feels that the Mumbai Indians skipper need to get a grip on his pull-shot, something which the 34-year old has trouble coping up with at times.Also Read - IND vs SL: Karnataka Cricket Association Allows Full-House Capacity For Pink-Ball Test

Gavaskar says that the pull-shot is not the only shot Rohit should focus on as pacers will fancy their chances against him as they'll wait for him to hit the ball in the air.

"He has got to think about it. You can argue that it is a productive shot but that is not the only shot. He has got so many others. Now every bowler who has a little bit of pace will fancy his chances against him saying, 'I don't mind going for a couple of sixes or boundaries but there will be an opportunity because he hits the ball in the air'," Gavaskar told to Star Sports.

“So he has got to work the percentages out. If he still thinks that that the percentages are working in his favor, then go on playing but at the moment, they aren’t working in his favor. So maybe he should put it in cold storage till he gets to 80,90, 100,” he added.