Mohali: The first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali already has massive hype around it because it is going to be ex-India captain Virat Kohli's 100th Test. Initially, fans were disappointed as it was decided that crowds would not be allowed to enter the stadium, but now – in a late turn of events – BCCI has decided to permit a 50 per cent capacity crowd to watch the match.

While fans are really excited, they have more reason to look forward to the Test as Kohli needs 38 runs to achieve another milestone in his illustrious career. Kohli is 38 runs away from completing 8000 runs in red-ball cricket. With that, he would become only the sixth Indian joining an elite list comprising greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman.

If he gets those runs in the first innings of the Test, he would become the fifth-fastest to the feat.

Kohli, who made his Test debut against the West Indies at Kingston in 2011, has scored 7962 runs from 99 red-ball matches.

He will also become the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), VVS Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103), and Virender Sehwag (103).