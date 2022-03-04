Mohali: Virat Kohli in his historic 100th Test match scripts yet another milestone achievement as the former India skipper breaches the 8000-run mark in Test cricket on Day 1 against Sri Lanka in Mohali.Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Oldest Player After Anil Kumble to Debut as Captain For India in Test Cricket

India opting to bat first lost 2 wickets for 80 runs before Virat Kohli joined in with Hanuma Vihari to script a 50-run partnership for the hosts. Openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal scored 29 and 33 respectively.

The RCB man crossed 8000 runs in the longest format of the game and becomes the second player after Ricky Ponting to achieve the same feat in the 100th Test match. Ponting achieved this feat way back in 2006 in his centurion match against South Africa. Kohli is also now the fourth-fastest Indian to achieve it in 169 innings.

Innings to 8000 Test runs for India

154 S Tendulkar

157 R Dravid

160 V Sehwag

166 S Gavaskar

169 V Kohli

201 VVS Laxman

Kohli now has a total of 8007 runs in Test cricket with a brilliant batting average of 50.35.

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Embuldeniya got him out off a flighted delivery which landed on the good length spot and Kohli who was hanging back to defend, had the line covered but the ball spins away, beats the outside edge and hits the top of off-stump. The length is what Embuldeniya got right on that occasion. It was neither full nor short and Kohli tried to play it off the backfoot and paid the price. Kohli walked back to the pavilion after scoring 45 off 76 balls.