Virat Kohli Plays MS Dhoni’s Signature Helicopter Shot During Record-Breaking 46th ODI Century; Watch VIRAL Video

It came off in the 45th over of the match off Kasun Rajitha. Kohli picked the slower ball early and dispatched it way back to the long-on stands.

Kohli Plays Dhoni-Like Helicopter shot, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Thiruvananthapuram: Virat Kohli allowed the bat to do all the talking during the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as he smashed a breathtaking 166* off 110 balls. Kohli’s innings were laced with 13 boundaries and eight sixes. During his knock, there was a moment when he reminded fans of former India captain MS Dhoni by playing a helicopter shot which is the signature of the CSK skipper. It came off in the 45th over of the match off Kasun Rajitha. Kohli, who was well-set, picked the slower ball early and dispatched it way back to the long-on stands.

Here is the shot that is now being loved on social space:

During his knock, he broke a plethora of records.

In the last ten overs, he fetched 84 out of the 116 runs India scored to literally bat Sri Lanka out of the match. He also shared a 131-run partnership with Gill, who was stylish in his 116 off 97 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, and propel India to a mammoth 390/5.

In reply, Sri Lanka crumbled like a pack of cards to be all out for just 73 in 22 overs, their fourth-lowest total in the format and gave India their biggest margin of victory in ODI history.

Brief scores: India 390/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 166 not out, Shubman Gill 116, Kasun Rajitha 2-81, Lahiru Kumara 2-87) beat Sri Lanka 73 all out in 22 overs (Nuwanidu Fernando 19; Mohammed Siraj 4-32, Kuldeep Yadav 2-16) by 317 runs

Ever since Kohli returned to form in Asia Cup last year, the stylish batter has been in prolific in all formats of the game. Sunday’s century was his third ton in his last four ODIs. Earlier, Kohli scored 113 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Guwahati and 113 against Bangaldesh in December last year.