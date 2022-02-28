Mohali: After a much-deserved break, ex-India captain Virat Kohli was back at training on Sunday at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali. Preparing for the upcoming Tests versus Sri Lanka, Rishabh Pant and the other Test specialists joined Kohli at the training session. Kohli had a light session of batting in the nets before doing a few laps as per The Times of India.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik, Zaheer Khan Hail Shreyas Iyer After India Whitewash Sri Lanka in T20Is

Apart from Kohli and Pant, the others who joined training were Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and KS Bharat. Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka: Shreyas Iyer Stars As Hosts Win 3rd T20 By 6 Wickets, Complete 3-0 Whitewash Against Visitors

Meanwhile, the BCCI has decided not to allow any spectators for the upcoming first Test between India and Sri Lanka starting on March 4, which is incidentally legendary Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test. But, the second Test, which would be played in Bengaluru would have 50 per cent capacity crowd for the day-night Test. Also Read - Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of Third T20I Against Sri Lanka After Blow to Head

However, PCA is putting up billboards across the stadium to celebrate the momentous occasion in Kohli’s glittering cricket career.

“We will be putting up big billboards and our PCA Apex Council has also decided to felicitate Virat. We will either do it at the start of the game or at the end depending on BCCI directive,” a senior PCA treasurer Singla told PTI on Saturday.