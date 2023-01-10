Home

Virat Kohli Says ‘Diet is Most Important At This Age’ After 45th ODI Ton During IND Vs SL 1st Match

Riding on Virat Kohli's 113 from 87 balls, India scored 373/7 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Guwahati.

Virat Kohli looks up to the sky after reaching 100 against Sri Lanka. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Guwahati: Virat Kohli emphasized that diet is the most important thing that keeps him going strong even at 34. Kohli registered his 73rd international ton and 45th in ODIs in the first game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

“I am quite aware of what I eat, diet is the most important thing at this age. That keeps me in prime shape. That helps me give my 100 percent for the team,” Kohli, who scored 113 off 87 balls helping India to 373/7 in 50 overs, said during the innings break.

Kohli came into the bat after the fall of Shubman Gill in the 20th over. While all his other mates perished after getting starts, Kohli stood like a rock at one end and steered the Indian innings like a boss.

It was his second successive hundred in as many ODIs. The last time he scored a hundred was against Bangladesh in the third ODI last year. It was also Kohli’s first international game of 2023.

Post Bangladesh tour, Kohli went to Dubai with his family for New Year’s celebrations. Upon his return to India, Kohli and family was seen visiting Vrindabhan seeking blessings. “I have had a bit of break, and a couple of practice sessions coming into this game, so I was fresh after that Bangladesh tour,” he added.

The former India skipper credited Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to allow him to get into the game. “I was excited for the home season to start. The openers allowed me to get into the game and I tried to keep my strike rate in check. I was happy I was able to maintain the tempo and we finished with 370,” he said.

Luck plays a big role on any game and Kohli was indeed lucky to be dropped just after he reached his fifty. He also thanked god. “I would take those (dropped chances) any day. Luck plays a big part, you need to thank god on such evenings. These evenings are important, pretty aware of that.

“Thankful that I made the most of that luck presented to me. I helped the team get 20 runs extra, rather than 350. It’s going to be the same thing. Someone will have to score a 150, or 140 to chase this down. But it also gives our bowlers a chance to bowl with dew coming into play,” he signed off.