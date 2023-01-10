  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Against Sri Lanka In ODIs

Virat Kohli Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record Against Sri Lanka In ODIs

Virat Kohli scored back-to-back hundreds in ODIs. His last was in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Updated: January 10, 2023 5:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli hundred, Virat Kohli ODI hundreds, Virat Kohli ODI tons, Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record, IND vs SL, IND vs SL ODI, IND vs SL 1st ODI, IND vs SL live score, IND vs SL live streaming, Cricket news, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli updates,
Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI to on Tuesday against Sri Lanka. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Guwahati: Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI ton and shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ton against Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match series in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Also Read:

More to follow…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 10, 2023 5:02 PM IST

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 5:03 PM IST