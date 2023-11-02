By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs SL: Wankhede Crowd Chants ‘Kohli Ko Ball Do’ As Virat Mimics His Bowling Action
Mumbai: The whole Wankhede crowd started chanting 'Kohli Ko Ball Do' and appealed to the Indian captain Rohit Sharma to allow Virat bowl following Sri Lanka's flop show in match 33 of the ongoing edit
Mumbai: The whole Wankhede crowd started chanting ‘Kohli Ko Ball Do’ and appealed to the Indian captain Rohit Sharma to allow Virat bowl following Sri Lanka’s flop show in match 33 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, on November 2.
Trending Now
Virat Kohli mimics his bowling action & the crowd started chanting
KOHLI KO BALL DO #INDvsSL #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #CWC23INDIA #abhiya #elvisha #abhisha #INDvsENG #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/yYurYTL7Jn
— Virat Kohli(parody) (@harshraj5056) November 2, 2023