Top Recommended Stories
Wasim Jaffer Makes BOLD Prediction on Virat Kohli Ahead of 3rd ODI
Ind vs SL: Jaffer reckons if Kohli gets past 30, he will go on to get another hundred.
Thiruvananthapuram: Hours ahead of the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday against Sri Lanka, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer made a huge prediction. Jaffer reckons if Kohli gets past 30, he will go on to get another hundred. Kohli hit his 45th ODI ton in the opening game of the series at Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.
Also Read:
- IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2023, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Greenfield Stadium Trivandrum Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match At 1:30 PM IST January 15, Sunday
- IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Aim For Clean Sweep, Sri Lanka Seek To End Tour On a High
- Virat Kohli Goes Shirtless While Lunching With Anushka Sharma; Fans Cannot Keep Calm | VIRAL PIC
“If Virat Kohli crosses the 30-run mark, he will get to another ODI hundred. He is not the kind of player who will reach 40-50 and then throw his wicket away. So, a good start and a hundred is pretty much on the cards,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.
With the series already in the pocket, Jaffer expects India to whitewash the Lankans by winning the final game today.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.