Home

Sports

Who Is Titas Sadhu? Asian Games Gold Medallist Who Gave Up Swimming, Sprinting To Pursue Cricket

Who Is Titas Sadhu? Asian Games Gold Medallist Who Gave Up Swimming, Sprinting To Pursue Cricket

Titas Sadhu took 3/6 in her four overs to help India beat Sri Lanka in Asian Games 2023 women's cricket final and claim a historic gold medal in Hangzhou.

Titas Sadhu (2nd from L) poses with the Asian Games gold with her teammates. (Image: Instagram)

Hangzhou: Titas Sadhu announced her entry into international cricket in style as the rookie pacer single-handedly blew Sri Lanka away in the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket final to take home historic gold in Hangzhou on Monday. Defending below-par 117, Titas’ 3/6 i four overs including a maiden, laid the platform for India’s 19-run over the Island nation.

Trending Now

With such a low total to defend, it looked like Sri Lanka would chase after they started with 12 runs in the first over. But with Sri Lanka losing their top three to Titas, the Chamari Athapaththu-led side couldn’t recover from the setback.

You may like to read

Notably, Titas earned her maiden senior team call-up in the Asian Games 2023 and the final match on Monday was just her second T20 international game. The lanky Titas bowled quick and kept her deliveries on fuller length that troubled the opposition batters.

The Indian women’s team is missing a genuine quick bowler in its ranks since the retirement of Jhulan Goswami and Titas looks to be a worthy successor. However, her wares would be proved once she is pitted against players of SENA countries.

How Did Cricket Happen For Titas Sadhu?

Born in a sporting family in Hoogly, West Bengal, Titas was equally skilled in swimming and sprinting apart from cricket. Having secured 93 per cent marks in her school leaving exams, Sadhu chose cricket as her passion. Her father, Ranadeep Sadhu, who is a former athlete and also runs an academy, also played a big part in influencing Titas’s career.

But cricket wasn’t easy for Titas initially. She was rejected at the age of 13 when she tried to join state trials. However, that rejection made her strong and she worked hard to develop her skills and eventually came to the attention of selectors. That earned her a spot in the Bengal senior team at the age of 16 years.

Since then, the right-arm pacer hasn’t looked back. Her exceptional performances for the state side earner her spot in India’s U-19 T20 World Cup team earlier this year. Although she took six wickets in six matches in the T20 World Cup in South Africa, but Titas’ 2/6 in four overs in the final played a crucial part in helping India win the inaugural title.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES