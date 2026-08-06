IND vs SL XI Live Streaming Info, Warm-up Match at Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colombo: When, Where, How to Watch Indians Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shubman Gill's Indian side will take on Sri Lanka XI in a three-day warm-up match at Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo from Friday.

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Shubman Gill and Team India will begin a three-day warm-up match vs Sri Lanka XI at NCC ground in Colombo from Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Indians vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-up Match 2026: Shubman Gill’s Team India will begin their preparations for a two-match Test series with a clash against local Sri Lanka XI at the historical Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo on Friday. NCC is situated right next to the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground, where the second India vs Sri Lanka Test will be held.

The match will provide the visiting Indian side to test their skills against the Lankan spinners and get used to the conditions in the Emerald Isles before the first Test of the two-match series gets underway at Galle on August 15.

India’s last Test series in Sri Lanka was back in 2017 and the team has undergone massive changes since the previous contest 9 years back. Only KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in this squad have played in Test matches in Sri Lanka. In the absence of an injured Jasprit Bumrah, pacer Mohammed Siraj will be India’s bowling lead with support coming from Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain.

India will miss the services of batter Sai Sudharsan, who is yet to join the squad as he recovers from a toe niggle. Sudharsan is expected to land in Colombo on Saturday, which means he will be ruled out of the three-day match.

Both Brar and Jain had very good outings for India A against Sri Lanka A last month at Galle, and they will be raring to have another round of practice under their belt.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised on this point. “We know what is in front of us. We can do volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes and come 15th morning whether we are batting first or bowling first we will be absolutely ready with every answer to every question thrown at us. So make sure to tick all the boxes from now on,” Gambhir said in a video posted by BCCI.

However, intermittent rain is predicted to lash the city from Friday and that may jeopardise India’s practice sessions. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also announced a strong SLC XI that contained some frontrunners to make it to the Test squad.

Led by Sonal Dinusha, who has played three Tests for SL, the squad features pacers Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and spinners Isitha Wijesundara and Ramesh Mendis.

The focus shifts to Test Cricket Welcoming new additions to the squad as #TeamIndia begin the preparations in Colombo ️ WATCH #SLvIND https://t.co/Q2IvHhneDA — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2026

Here are all the details about Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match…

When is Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match going to take place?

The Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match will start on Friday, August 7.

Where is Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match going to take place?

The Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match will be held at Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo.

What time will Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match start?

The Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match will begin at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930am.

Where can I watch Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match on TV in India?

The Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports channels in India.

How can I watch Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match in India?

The Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

Indians vs Sri Lanka XI 2026 Warm-up match Squads

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.

SLC XI: Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rashantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (Captain), Anjala Bandara (wk), Nipun Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Kesara Nuwantha, Dilum Sudeera.