IND Vs SLC XI, Warm-up Test: Devdutt Padikkal throws his hat for number 3 spot with classy century on day 2

The Karnataka batter is also a like-to-like replacement for the injured Sudharsan, who is reportedly continuing his recovery at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

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File photo of Devdutt Padikkal. (Credits: IANS)

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his case for a spot in the Indian top-order by hitting a classy half-century on day 2 of the on-going warm-up Test match between Sri Lanka Cricket XI and India at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. Padikkal is a part of the 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the Lankans.

The 1st Test between the two subcontinent rivals is scheduled to start from August 15 onwards in Galle and ahead of the series opener, India are gaining valuable game time in the warm-up match. The Sri Lankans had won the toss and elected to bat first and declared in the early hours of day 2 for a score of 363/8.

Contributions from Nishan Madushka (66), Ravindu Rasantha (71) and captian Sonal Dinusha (52) along with Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35), Pavan Rathnayake (39) and Ramesh Mendis (32) paved the way for the hosts to post a 300+ total.

In response, India got off to a mixed start with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal getting out for a duck whereas skipper KL Rahul departed for 40. The Indians needed a solid partnership to steady their ship and it arrived in the form of Devdutt Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja’s stand.

While Jadeja has remained relatively quiet, Padikkal has done much of the damage, scoring a crucial half-century to also increase his chances of securing a spot in the Indian playing XI for the 1st Test against Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal showcased his usual class as he batted throughout with a calm and composed demeanor. With the absence of Sai Sudharsan from the squad due to an injury, Padikkal could be given a shot at number 3. The Karnataka batter is also a like-to-like replacement for the injured Sudharsan, who was continuing his recovery at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Sudharsan was not a part of the travelling squad that departed for Sri Lanka last week but joined the side on Friday.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal whose last appearance for India came in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth back in 2024, went on to convert his fifty into a century in Colombo.

At the time of writing, Padikkal was retired hurt at 103 off 121 with India’s score at 168/2 after 40 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Warm-up Test: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Cricket XI: Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rasantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (C), Anjala Bandara (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Keshara Nuwantha and Dilum Sudeera.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.