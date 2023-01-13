Home

IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hockey World Cup 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –India vs Spain , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, January 13, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hockey World Cup Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –India vs Spain , Playing 11 For Today’s Match at Birsa Munda Stadium, Jan 13, Fri, 07:00 PM (Image Credit- Twitter)

TOSS – The Hockey World Cup 2023 match toss between India vs Spain will take place at 06:55 PM IST.

Time – January 13, Friday, 07:00 PM IST.

Venue- Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium

IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Ignacio Rodriguez, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Marc Miralles, Manpreet Singh, Lacalle Borja Mandeep Singh, Joaquin Menini

IND vs SPA Probable Playing XIs

India (IND): PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay

Spain (SPA): Adrian Rafi, Marc Vizcaino, Marc Recasens, Ignacio Rodriguez, Cesar Curiel, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Lacalle Borja, Joaquin Menini, Alvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez