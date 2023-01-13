Top Recommended Stories
IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hockey World Cup 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –India vs Spain , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, January 13, Friday, 07:00 PM IST
Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SPA Fantasy Hockey Prediction, IND vs SPA Playing 11s Hockey World Cup 2023 , Fantasy Hockey Prediction India vs Spain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hockey World Cup 2023.
IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hockey World Cup 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Hockey World Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SPA Fantasy Hockey Prediction, IND vs SPA Playing 11s Hockey World Cup 2023 , Fantasy Hockey Prediction India vs Spain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hockey World Cup 2023. IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hockey World Cup 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs Spain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, January 13, Friday, 05:00 PM IST.
Also Read:
- ENG vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Hockey World Cup 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –England vs Wales , Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela 05:00 PM IST January 13, Friday
- Chak De India! Sand Artist Creates Massive Rice Husk Mosaic Of Hockey World Cup 2023 | Video
- India vs Spain Live Streaming: When, Where, And How to Watch Ind vs Esp Men's Hockey World Cup Match on TV Channel, Mobile
TOSS – The Hockey World Cup 2023 match toss between India vs Spain will take place at 06:55 PM IST.
Time – January 13, Friday, 07:00 PM IST.
Venue- Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium
IND vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction
PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Ignacio Rodriguez, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Marc Miralles, Manpreet Singh, Lacalle Borja Mandeep Singh, Joaquin Menini
IND vs SPA Probable Playing XIs
India (IND): PR Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay
Spain (SPA): Adrian Rafi, Marc Vizcaino, Marc Recasens, Ignacio Rodriguez, Cesar Curiel, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Lacalle Borja, Joaquin Menini, Alvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.