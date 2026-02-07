  • Home
IND vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side eye dominant win to start campaign

India vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Defending champions will look to start off on a winning note against United States at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Published date india.com Updated: February 7, 2026 4:38 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Team India
Team India will take on USA in match no. 3 of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: X)

Defending champions and co-hosts Team India are set to open their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The Indians have not lost any match in the T20 World Cup since 2022 semifinal when they were defeated by England.

India have a few injury concerns with Harshit Rana already ruled out of the tournament and Washington Sundar still doubtful. Jasprit Bumrah will also be missing the match due to viral fever and Mohammed Siraj, last moment replacement for Harshit Rana, will be taking his place.

USA, on the other hand, will look to replicate their giant-killing ways from 2024 edition when they had stunned Pakistan in New York.

India vs US, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Feb 7, 2026 4:38 PM IST

    IND vs US, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: The Wankhede pitch is expected to be a batter’s delight, with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) virtually assuring a high-scoring game. Smaller boundaries and a flat pitch leave little assistance for the bowlers. If dew sets in, conditions could become even tougher for the fielding side.

  • Feb 7, 2026 4:24 PM IST
    IND vs US, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: The weather is likely to be hot and humid in Mumbai as the temperature is 35 degrees Celsius. However, the sky is likely to be clear, and the evening expected to be a lot cooler.
  • Feb 7, 2026 4:03 PM IST

    IND vs US, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Before the India vs USA match, the crowd at Wankhede Stadium will be treated to an enthralling Opening Ceremony featuring the likes of Nora Fatehi and Badshah. The opening ceremony will begin at 6pm IST.

  • Feb 7, 2026 4:01 PM IST

    IND vs US, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side have a major concern with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the match due to viral fever. Mohammed Siraj is expected to take Bumrah’s place in the playing 11 for the opening match vs USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

  • Feb 7, 2026 3:58 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE covere of T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

