IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs Uzbekistan Football Match

India have won just once out of eight matches against Uzbekistan in history. Uzbekistan won five times while two matches had ended in draws

India need to get atleast a point against Uzbekistan

Al Rayyan (Qatar): India will draw confidence from their defensive compactness, especially in the first half against Australia, when the Blue Tigers take on Uzbekistan in the second game of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2024 on Thursday. Led by Sunil Chhetri, India held the mighty Australians 0-0 in the first half before conceding a couple of goals in the second half to eventually lose the game 0-2. On the other hand, ranked 68, Uzbekistan played a goalless draw against Syria in their opening game. Unlike in the first game, Igor Stimac’s boys will be aiming for counter-attacks with quick transition and look to play their free-flowing game. Sandesh Jhingan will, as usual, be the key man in the deep defence. A true warrior on the pitch, Jhingan led a fine Indian defensive effort against Australia. On the other hand, Uzbekistan dominated against Syria but failed to find the target from around a dozen shots. Syria also got enough shots and that will encourage the Indians to try and score. Uzbek captain Jaloliddin Masharipov, who plies his trade in the Greek Super League, was Uzbekistan’s most impressive player in the match against Syria and he could be the man to watch for the Indians.

Head-To-Head

India and Uzbekistan have played eight times against each other with the Blue Tigers having won just one. Uzbekistan were the victors five times while two matches had ended in draws. The last match between the two sides had also gone in favour of the Uzbeks who won 2-1 in the 2001 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

When and where to watch India vs Uzbekistan football match in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

The India vs Uzbekistan football match in AFC Asian Cup 2024 will take place on Thursday (January 18) at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan from 8 PM IST.

Which television channels will broadcast India vs Uzbekistan football match in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

Sports18 Network are the official broadcasters of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 in India. The India vs Uzbekistan match will be live telecast on Sports18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Uzbekistan football match in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

Live streaming of India vs Uzbekistan football match in AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be available on JIO Cinema app and website. Viewers with a JIO sim will get to see the live streaming for free on JIO Cinema app and website.

