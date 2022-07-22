New Delhi: In the last few months, the hectic schedule in international cricket has become a challenge for nations to put out their best teams in every bilateral series. The effect of this has been that teams are rotating their mainstays, especially with the Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled this year.Also Read - WI vs IND 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Shares An Update On Ravindra Jadeja's Injury, Says He's Got A Niggle

It means that India are without regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting from Friday at the Queen's Park Oval.

The captaincy duties have now been handed over to opener Shikhar Dhawan, who will be the seventh captain to lead India this year when they take the field for the first ODI.

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI in India

Where will the IND vs WI 1st ODI take place?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will take place at Queen’s Park Oval.

Where can you watch IND vs WI 1st ODI Online in India?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI can be streamed online on the Fancode app.

Where can you watch IND vs WI 1st ODI on TV in India?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecasted live on DD Sports in India.

When will IND vs WI 1st ODI Start in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will start at 7 PM IST.