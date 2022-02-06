Ahmedabad: West Indies’ swashbuckling batter Nicholas Pooran insisted that the visitors are entering the ODI series against India on a high after defeating England 3-2 in the T20I series.Also Read - IND vs WI Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: Washington Sundar Hurt West Indies With Two Quick-Wickets

"We are looking forward to the series. We are on a high after beating England in the T20I series. I am looking forward to playing in India. A lot of us played here and are accustomed to it. But playing international cricket here in India is a different and difficult challenge," said Pooran in a chat with broadcasters ahead of the start of the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In seven ODIs Pooran has played in India, Pooran has scored 289 runs at an average of 72.25 and strike rate of 129.59.

“I am definitely trying to stay in the present for a longer period of time. In ODI cricket, you have more time. Sometimes one makes silly mistakes under pressure but we need to play for longer periods of time and keep things simple,” stated the left-hander.

Pooran, 26, believes that he wants to inspire his team-mates as he gets extra leadership responsibilities.

“Life looks a little different as a 22-year-old. At 26, you start to understand life a bit more. I am starting to look at things differently with the added responsibility and I always believe that I am a leader and I want to inspire others. I want to be that person.”