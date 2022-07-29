IND vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints : WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Brian Lara Cricket Academy, 8:00 PM IST July 29, Friday. A full-strength Indian team in all its might will be looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the three-match T20I series starting Friday. With less than three months left for the T20 World Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will get around 16 games (5 vs WI, 5 in Asia Cup (if India play final), 3 vs Australia, 3 vs South Africa) to firm up their core team that will then play unchanged going into mega event. The mere thought of a first eleven comprising Rohit, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik as the five specialists batters in the top six can have an intimidating as well as debilitating effect on the opposition. And that too at a time when a player of Virat Kohli’s stature has been failing miserably in shortest format and doubts are being cast about his place in the playing XI. Here is the West Indies vs India T20I Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI vs IND Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream West Indies vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20I Series, WI vs IND Dream West Indies vs India 1st T20I, WI vs IND Dream11, WI vs IND Best team, WI vs IND Dream11 Latest News, WI vs IND Best players, WI vs IND.Also Read - ENG vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints : Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, 11:00 PM IST July 28, Thursday

Time – 8 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy

WI vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope (vc), Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs WI Probable Playing XI

India Squads: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

West Indies Squads: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh