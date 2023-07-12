Home

Sports

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Takes One-Handed Stunner To Send Jermaine Blackwood Packing- WATCH Viral Video

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Takes One-Handed Stunner To Send Jermaine Blackwood Packing- WATCH Viral Video

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wickets for India as the visitors pushed West Indies on the backfoot by reducing them to 68/4 in 28 overs at lunch.

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj Takes One-Handed Stunner To Send Jermaine Blackwood Packing- WATCH Viral Video

Dominica: Mohammed Siraj took a stunning catch on Wednesday on the 1st Day of the 1st Test against West Indies to send Jermaine Blackwood packing.

Trending Now

It took place on the 28th over just before Lunch. Blackwood, hit a fuller delivery from Jadeja to clear he field but he instead found Siraj, who stretched out his right hand with a diving effort to pull off a stunning catch to send the right-handed batter back to the pavilion.

You may like to read

The video of the catch has gone viral on social media.

Is it a bird? It is a plane? It’s Mohammed Siraj pic.twitter.com/YcAGD1WmxP — sourav (@Purplepatch22) July 12, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wickets for India as the visitors pushed West Indies on the backfoot by reducing them to 68/4 in 28 overs at lunch.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies openers captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul were solid against fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat. With the ball not providing them much swing, Brathwaite and Chanderpaul were able to get through the first half-hour without any major discomfort.

But Ashwin’s early entry dramatically changed the course of the session. The ace off-spinner began by castling Chanderpaul with a skiddy delivery coming from wide of crease in the 13th over, making him the first Indian bowler and fifth overall to dismiss a father-son duo in Test cricket.

For West Indies, apart from the first 30 minutes, debutant and local lad Alick Athanaze’s solidity was a bright spot. The left-handed batter exhibited the temperament to stay at the crease for long, while playing a delightful flamingo-styled pull off Thakur and sweeping Jadeja with swiftness to pick two boundaries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES