IND vs WI, 1st Test, Weather Report: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 in Dominica

As per weather report, there would be rain on majority part of day's play and that's bad news for both the teams.

Dominica: Things are not looking well in Dominica ahead of the much anticipated 1st Test of the 2-match series between India and West Indies.

As per weather report, there would be rain on majority part of day’s play and that’s bad news for both the teams. The inclement in the weather also made the teams to cancel their scheduled training today.

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST tomorrow, which is 10:00 AM local time in Dominica. It is expected to rain for the first 6-7 hours of the game and that is a worrying sign.

Hopefully things would look bright next morning.

Coming to the Indian team, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma are expected to be opening for the Men in Blue, while Shubman Gill will come at 3 as per reports. KS Bharat will be the preferred wicket-keeper and there is a possibility of Mukesh Kumar making his debut.

West Indies, on the other hand will be looking to give their best in the home series with a new squad after they failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican.

