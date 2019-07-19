India vs West Indies T20 Squad: With the 50-over World Cup done, Team India would be on the road again after a two-week-long break. The Men in Blue will get ready to travel to the Caribbean for a full series comprising of two Tests, three T20Is and 3ODIs. The series will also be a platform to try new faces and look ahead after the World Cup. A lot of young, promising players will look to make the cut for the tourney. Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw would be looked at as promising options along with Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. While India would look to chop and change, this is a great opportunity for West Indies to avenge the 3-0 loss in the last series. The first two T20Is will be played in the USA and the last T20I would be played in Guyana.

Team India’s T20 Squad For Windies Tour:

In all probability, regular India skipper Virat Kohli will lead the side. If he is rested, then Rohit may fill Kohli’s shoes, something he has done in the past. There would also be question marks about whether MS Dhoni travels to the Caribbean or not. With Shikhar Dhawan expected to miss out on the Caribbean tour, KL Rahul and Rohit would in all probability open. Mayank Agarwal could also find a place in the squad. Manish Pandey is also likely to make it to the squad on the back of some good performances for India A in West Indies recently. In the bowling department, Avesh Khan and Shreyas Gopal, Navdeep Saini could get a look in.

India’s predicted 15-member T20I squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.