Trinidad: Despite the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India are spoilt for choices for the opening spot during the ODI series against West Indies. While it is certain captain Shikhar Dhawan would open, the question is who opens with him. Amid much speculations, ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels it is best to hand Ruturaj Gaikwad his maiden ODI cap. Pointing that he has four centuries in five innings in the Vijay Hazare tournament, Jaffer felt with Gaikwad there will also be the perfect right-left combination.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Resort to Indoor Nets Due to Rain Ahead of 1st ODI at Trinidad | WATCH VIDEO

His tweet read: “I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also left-right combo stays.” Also Read - BCCI Spends Whopping Rs 3.5 Cr For Chartered Flight For Team India From Manchester to Trinidad

I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also left-right combo stays. #WIvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 21, 2022

Also Read - Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad - Who Will Open With Captain Shikhar Dhawan in 1st ODI?

In a little more than 24 hours, a Rohit Sharma-less Indian side would lock horns with hosts West Indies in the ODI opener at Trinidad.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Stay hooked to India.com for all the latest from India’s tour of West Indies.