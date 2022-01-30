Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan and Sai Kishore – two top Indian domestic cricketers – have been drafted in the national side for the upcoming home series against West Indies as stand-byes. With the third wave of Covid-19 still very much there in India, the Indian board does not want to take a chance and hence the two players have been kept in the squad.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Identical To MS Dhoni As Leader, Virat Kohli Exit As Captain Won't Effect Indian Cricket, Says Darren Sammy

"The BCCI wants to have all its bases covered. With the third wave still persisting, the Board cannot take a chance, and Shahrukh and Sai Kishore have been added to the squad. Sai Kishore will be a good handy bowler at the nets too," a BCCI source said the Times of India.