Trinidad: Hours ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies on Friday, captain Shikhar Dhawan broke silence on the viral video with coach Rahul Dravid that recently went viral. Claiming that he can gel well with everyone, Dhawan reckoned it is important to have fun at work.

"I feel because of my nature and energy I am able to gel well with everyone. It is very important to have fun while working. Work goes on, but that liveliness creates a very good bond, as you saw in my reel, which also had Rahul bhai," he said at the press conference on the eve of the game.

He also spoke on the importance of team bonding.

He added: “The entire team was there (in the reel). These days there are reels, earlier there were team dinners or team activities. It creates bonding. It also feels good to make people happy through such reels over any other means.”

Dhawan, who is set to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, revealed his good bond with Dravid.

“I have very good relations with Rahul bhai. We were together in Sri Lanka as well. A good bond was created there. Our understanding is really good,” he concluded.

What would hurt India is the fact that KL Rahul would be missing as he contracted the virus. The other problem is that there is uncertainty over Ravindra Jadeja’s participation in the game.

The game would be played in Queen’s Park Oval at Trinidad.