Trinidad: India captain Shikhar Dhawan has a lot to look forward to on Friday when India take on hosts West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. Dhawan, would would not be opening with Rohit Sharma, could surpass the latter's feat. The left-hander has amassed 348 runs in 14 matches could go past ex-India skipper Dhoni's 458 runs (15 games), and Rohit, who has 408 runs for most runs in the Caribbean. Virat Kohli, with 790 runs including four tons, leads the pack in this coveted list.

The India opener would also equal Kohli's feat for most capped Indian player in ODIs in the West Indies.

Ahead of the game, Dhawan said that the focus would be on the youngsters during this tour.

“So the youngsters who will be going on the tour, they aren’t just young but they’re mature as well and they will get the exposure playing in West Indies. And they have played in the IPL as well,” said Dhawan in a video shared by the BCCI on Twitter.

Claiming that he can gel well with everyone, Dhawan reckoned it is important to have fun at work.

“I feel because of my nature and energy I am able to gel well with everyone. It is very important to have fun while working. Work goes on, but that liveliness creates a very good bond, as you saw in my reel, which also had Rahul bhai,” he said.