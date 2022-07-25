India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Scorecard: Axar Finishes Off In Style As India Won By 2 Wickets; Axar Leads The Way As India On Verge Of Victory; Axar-Shardul Key For Chase As Hooda Perishes; Hooda-Axar Keep India Afloat In 312 Chase; Samson Departs, India In Spot Of Bother; Iyer Departs After 50, Hooda Joins Samson For Chase; Samson-Iyer Steady India After Sky Perishes; India Lose Both Openers, Windies In Command; Dhawan Departs, Gill-Iyer Eye Steady Stand; Play Resumes As Indian Openers Eye Boundaries; Play Interrupted Due To Rain, India 41/0 (9.4); Gill-Dhawan Off To Steady Start In 312 Chase; Hope Stars As Windies Reach 311/6 After 50 Overs; Pooran Falls Before Final Flourish As Hosts Eye 300; Hope-Pooran Steady Hosts After Twin Strikes; Twin Strikes Put Visitors In Command; India Eye Wickets As Hope-Brooks Take Hosts Past 100; Mayers Departs, Hooda Draws First Blood; Mayers-Hope Quickfire 50-run Stand Keeps Hosts Ahead; Hope-Mayers Off To Steady Start At Queen’s Park Oval, West Indies Opt To Bat, Avesh Khan To Debut | Toss Scheduled At 6:30 PM, Avesh Khan To Debut | Shikhar Dhawan at the toss said,”I feel it’s a good wicket. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in – he is making his ODI debut today.”Also Read - ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Highlights: Play Called Off Due To Rain, Series Shared 1-1

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Check all the updates from the 2nd ODI As It Happened!

Live Updates

  • 4:08 AM IST

  • 4:00 AM IST

  • 3:50 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: SINGLE!!! and Axar Patel comes back on strike. IND need 6 off 3 balls.

  • 3:49 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: DOT BALL!!! Magician Kyle Mayers at it again. IND need 7 off 4 balls. Mohammed Siraj on strike.

  • 3:46 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: OUT!!! Avesh Khan departs courtesy of a good catch by Shamarh Brooks at the boundary. Axar Patel is back on strike. Cliffhanger continues for India. India need 8 off 6 balls.

  • 3:43 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: FOUR!! Smashed through the covers by Axar Patel. The fielders have been spread. IND need 9 off 9 balls. Run-a-ball situation. India’s game to lose.

  • 3:41 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Alzarri Joseph finished his 10 over spell with 2 wickets in 46 balls. India need 15 off the last 12 balls. Axar Patel will be key from here on. West Indies need to remove him but it won’t be easy to remove someone like him. IND need 14 off 11 balls.

  • 3:32 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Axar Patel edges one in the air and it trickles away to the boundary. Romario Shephard is not pleased with the effort. FOUR!!! Axar Patel brings up his maiden fifty in just 27 balls. IND need 23 off 21 balls.

  • 3:26 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: SIX!!! That is the shot of the match and Alzarri Joseph will not be pleased. Watch out for some short stuff. OH!!! Back to back beamers from Joseph. He is losing the plot here. OUT!! Shardul Thakur holes out to deep covers. IND need 32 off 25 balls.

  • 3:17 AM IST