India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Scorecard: Axar Finishes Off In Style As India Won By 2 Wickets; Axar Leads The Way As India On Verge Of Victory; Axar-Shardul Key For Chase As Hooda Perishes; Hooda-Axar Keep India Afloat In 312 Chase; Samson Departs, India In Spot Of Bother; Iyer Departs After 50, Hooda Joins Samson For Chase; Samson-Iyer Steady India After Sky Perishes; India Lose Both Openers, Windies In Command; Dhawan Departs, Gill-Iyer Eye Steady Stand; Play Resumes As Indian Openers Eye Boundaries; Play Interrupted Due To Rain, India 41/0 (9.4); Gill-Dhawan Off To Steady Start In 312 Chase; Hope Stars As Windies Reach 311/6 After 50 Overs; Pooran Falls Before Final Flourish As Hosts Eye 300; Hope-Pooran Steady Hosts After Twin Strikes; Twin Strikes Put Visitors In Command; India Eye Wickets As Hope-Brooks Take Hosts Past 100; Mayers Departs, Hooda Draws First Blood; Mayers-Hope Quickfire 50-run Stand Keeps Hosts Ahead; Hope-Mayers Off To Steady Start At Queen’s Park Oval, West Indies Opt To Bat, Avesh Khan To Debut | Toss Scheduled At 6:30 PM, Avesh Khan To Debut | Shikhar Dhawan at the toss said,”I feel it’s a good wicket. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in – he is making his ODI debut today.”Also Read - ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Highlights: Play Called Off Due To Rain, Series Shared 1-1

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan Also Read - WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 24, Sunday

Check all the updates from the 2nd ODI As It Happened!