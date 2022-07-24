New Delhi: Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI here on Sunday. Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.Also Read - WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 24, Sunday

Be it Dhawan and comeback man Shubman Gill’s aggressive opening stand, or Mohammad Siraj’s emergence as the leader of the bowling attack in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Also Read - India Hope to Rectify Middle-Order Woes; Aim to Clinch Series Against West Indies in 2nd ODI

First up, it was about Gill as the highly-rated opener, returning to the ODI fold after more than 19 months, seized the opportunity with both hands with a career-best 64. Picked ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, Gill made batting look easy when most of them struggled after the ball got softer at the Queen’s Park Oval. Also Read - The Way Siraj Was Bowling Yorkers, Had Full Belief of Defending 15 Runs In Final Over: Chahal

Throughout his knock, he scored at a run-a-ball and smashed six boundaries and a couple of sixes, and it took a run out to end his stay in the middle. It is up to Gill to convert his fine starts into big knocks, and he would certainly look to do just that and cement his place in the team.

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI in India

Where will the IND vs WI 2nd ODI take place?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will take place at Queen’s Park Oval.

Where can you watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI Online in India?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI can be streamed online on the Fancode app.

Where can you watch IND vs WI 2nd ODI on TV in India?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecasted live on DD Sports in India.

When will IND vs WI 2nd ODI Start in India?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start at 7 PM IST.