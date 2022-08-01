IND vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Werner Park, 10 PM IST August 1, Monday.After registering a comprehensive 68-run win in the first T20I at Trinidad, India will be aiming to make it 2-0 against the West Indies in the second T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday. With both teams now making the travel to St Kitts & Nevis for back-to-back matches, it presents a great chance for India to continue their winning juggernaut on tour. At the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, India outplayed West Indies not only in all three departments of the game, but also in terms of playing eleven combination. India opted for three spinners in Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while West Indies played just one spinner in Akeal Hosein. Eventually, Bishnoi, Ashwin and Jadeja shared five wickets between themselves as they exposed West Indies batting issues in terms of facing spin while left-arm spinner Hosein took 1-14 in his four overs. Apart from this, West Indies also erred in ground fielding and allowed Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik to play critical knocks with the bat.Here is the West Indies vs India T20I Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI vs IND Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream West Indies vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20I Series, WI vs IND Dream West Indies vs India 2nd T20I, WI vs IND Dream11, WI vs IND Best team, WI vs IND Dream11 Latest News, WI vs IND Best players, WI vs IND.

Also Read - West Indies Fined 20 Per Cent Of Match Fee For Slow Over-Rate In T20I vs India

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India 2nd T20I will take place at 9.30 PM IST Also Read - IND vs WI 1st T20I Highlights Scorecard: Rohit-Karthik Star With The Bat As India Beat Windies By 68 Runs

Time – 10 PM IST

Also Read - IND vs WI 1st T20I: Bowlers Run Riot As India Rout West Indies By 68 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead

Venue: Werner Park

WI vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (C), Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy