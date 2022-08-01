New Delhi: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match timings has been changed due to circumstances beyond Cricket West Indies’ control. The latest rejig in match timings for India vs West Indies T20I match was necessitated after Team India’s luggage that was to arrive in St Kitts from Trinidad got delayed. The match will likely start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India) time.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Updates: Match Postponed to 10:00 PM IST; Wasim Jaffer Takes a Dig at Host Team With Hilarious Meme

*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022

India are currently leading the five-match T20I series against the West Indies 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The visitors, under the captaincy of stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, had earlier won the ODI series 3-0 with all matches played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes