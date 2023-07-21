Home

Joshua Da Silva Reveals Conversation With Mother About Virat Kohli | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Virat Kohli is just 13 runs shy of scoring a Test century in his 500th game during the second Test against West Indies.

Joshua Da Silva and Virat Kohli share a laugh on Day 1 of the second Test. (Twitter)

New Delhi: West Indies wicketkeeper batter Joshua Da Silva revealed his mother is a big Virat Kohli fan and came to the stadium only to see her favourite cricketer bat during the ongoing second Test against India at Port of Spain.

Kohli, who is playing his 500th international game, is one of the modern-day greats and is one of the most followed sportspersons globally. On Thursday, during the opening day of the second Test, the stump mic caught Da Silva speaking to a fielder about the conversation he had with his mother on Kohli.

“My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That’s literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don’t blame her to be honest. She’s right up there watching,” said the West Indian as Kohli finished the day on 87 not out.

josua da silva is just like us. proper kohli fanboy 🤍pic.twitter.com/wfD4VZVQXf — Om (@RiseofKohli) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli looked set to end his red-ball century drought overseas in his landmark 500th international game after the West Indies put up a gritty late show to limit India to 288/4 at stumps on day one of the second Test.

Openers Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad before the West Indies struck four times in the afternoon session to put brakes on India’s scoring rate on Thursday.

Kohli (87 batting off 161) and Ravindra Jadeja (36 batting off 84) played some exquisite strokes in the final session and ensured India collected 106 runs in 33.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Kohli, who got off the mark with a straight drive after consuming 20 dot balls, will head into day two just 13 runs shy of his first hundred in an overseas Test since December 2018. Majority of his six boundaries came on the off side including a picture perfect cover drive off a Kemar Roach half-volley in the 57th over.

