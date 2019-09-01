India’s leading pacer – Mohammed Shami removed ‘mountain man’ Rahkeem Cornwall during the second Test to pick up his 150th wicket in cricket’s most tradition format on Sunday. With the wicket of Cornwall, Shami became the third-quickest Indian fast bowler to achieve the landmark. He completed the feat in 42 Tests, surpassing the likes of Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma on Sunday. The two Indian bowlers ahead of Shami are Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath. Kapil, India’s World Cup-winning captain in 1983 took 39 matches to complete 150 Test wickets. While Srinath (40), took a game more than Kapil.

Bowling the fifth over of the day and 37th of the innings, Shami sent down a snorter, squaring up the big man Cornwall, who was in no position to get underneath it and gloved it to Ajinkya Rahane, who completed the easiest of catches. Rahane from gully ambles in front of him and makes sure to hold on to the catch.

Tests to 150 wickets by Indian seamers

39 Kapil Dev

40 J Srinath

42 Mohd Shami

49 Zaheer Khan

54 I Sharma

Overall, Shami is the seventh fastest to the feat after R Ashwin (29 Tests), Ravindra Jadeja (32), Erapalli Prasanna (34), Anil Kumble (34), Harbhajan Singh (35) and BS Chandrasekhar (36).

Talking about the second and final Test, the incomparable Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to pick a Test hat-trick after Hanuma Vihari’s maiden ton, powering the visitors to a commanding position in the second match against the West Indies.



In a lethal opening spell on Saturday, Bumrah (6/16) rattled the West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over. As a result, the hosts, trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, were tottering at 87 for seven at stumps on the second day.

Bumrah was at his best as he picked up the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase to register his name in the record books. Bumrah, thus, joined Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to register a hat-trick in Test cricket for India.