Eyeing a series-levelling win against India in the second and final Test of the series, West Indies skipper Jason Holder wasted no time in opting to bowl first and exploit the moisture on the green wicket at Sabina Park in Jamaica. Revealing his playing XI at the toss, Holder announced that Rahkeem Cornwall will make his debut for the side, along with Jahmar Hamilton. Cornwall replaced Miguel Cummins in the Windies XI. Standing at 6’6 and weighing 140kgs, Cornwall becomes the heaviest Test cricketer ever, beating Australia’s Warwick Armstrong who weighed 133-139 kg. The 26-year-old has claimed 260 wickets in 55 first-class games at 23.90 apiece and scored 2,224 runs at 24.43.

India thumped West Indies in their ICC World Test Championship opener in Antigua, registering their biggest win by runs away from home retained the same playing XI. Revealing the reasons behind the changes in final playing XI, Windies skipper Holder explained: “There is a bit of moisture here. So we will try to get into India’s middle-order early. We have a couple of changes. We have to focus on the roles and not the results. We have to be a lot more disciplined. The last time we played here Roston Chase got a fifer,” said Holder.



Shai Hope missed out because of fitness while pacer Miguel Cummins was dropped.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli reckons that the first session could be challenging just like it was in Antigua. “But the advantage of batting first is you have runs on the board and then you can put pressure on the opposition from thereon. That is exactly what we did in the last game even though they had a couple of partnerships,” he said.

Playing XIs —

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall (wk), Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel