IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Smashes 76th Century In His 500th International Match Against West Indies

Kohli was batting at his 80s, after the end of Day 1 and batted sensibly to notch up yet another century in his illustrious career. He got his ton by scoring 10 boundaries without any big sixes.

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Smashes 76th Century In His 500th International Match Against West Indies. (Image: Twitter)

Port Of Spain, Trinidad: Virat Kohli completed his 76th international ton on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against West Indies at Trinidad and Tobago’s Port Of Spain on Friday.

The former India skipper is not only the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Test cricket but also the highest run-getter for his country in Test cricket.

West Indies bowlers, after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bowl first, made a stunning comeback in the second session and helped their side reduce India to 182/4 at Tea on Day 1.

But Kohli held the innings together and in the company of all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja raised 102 for the unfinished fifth-wicket partnership.

The RCB man completed his 30th half-century in Test cricket off 97 balls, hitting 6 boundaries. He and Jadeja added 50 runs for the fifth wicket partnership in 94 balls and then crossed the 100-run mark off just 162 balls.

With King Kohli at the crease, India will be hoping that they could post a total in access of 400 so that they can put the West Indies under pressure in their first innings and wrest the initiative from the hosts as they chase a 2-0 win in the two-match series and start their campaign in the 2023-23 World Test Championship season on a positive note.

At the time of Kohli’s century, India were batting at 314/4.

