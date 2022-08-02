IND vs WI 3nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

IND vs WI 3nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Werner Park, 9.30 PM IST August 2, Tuesday. The third match of the T20I series between India and the West Indies at Warner Park later on Tuesday will also have a delayed start in order to give adequate rest and recovery time to players for the back-to-back matches, according to Cricket West Indies (CWI). The third T20I of the engrossing five-match series at St Kitts will start at 9:30pm India time on Tuesday after the second match of the series on Monday began a 11 p.m. IST (earlier scheduled at 8 p.m. IST) due to team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad late. On Tuesday, CWI issued a statement saying, “A revised start time of 12pm local time (9:30pm India) for the third match between West Indies and India in the T20I Cup to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday 2nd August. Here is the West Indies vs India T20I Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs IND Fantasy Cricket Prediction, WI vs IND Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream West Indies vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20I Series, WI vs IND Dream West Indies vs India 3rd T20I, WI vs IND Dream11, WI vs IND Best team, WI vs IND Dream11 Latest News, WI vs IND Best players, WI vs IND.Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India 3rd T20I will take place at 9 PM IST Also Read - IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma On Entrusting Avesh Khan Over Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Final Over In 2nd T20I

Time – 9.30 PM IST

Also Read - West Indies vs India 2nd T20I: Hard Lessons That May Help In The Long Run

Venue: Werner Park

WI vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma (c), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc)

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hosein

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh