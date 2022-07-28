Highlights India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Cricket Scorecard As It Happened: India Rout Windies By 119 Runs To Complete 3-0 Whitewash; Windies Collapse As India On Verge Of Completing Whitewash; Pooran Falls, India In Total Control; King Falls, Pooran Key For 257 Chase; Hope Perishes, Windies In Spot Of Bother; Hope-King Steady Windies After Twin Strikes; Siraj’s Twin Strikes Put India In Control; Play To Restart At 1:05 PM IST, Windies Need 257 To Win; Rain Interrupts Play Again, India 225/3 After 36 Overs; Gill On 98; Suryakumar Departs, Gill-Samson Key For Final Flourish; Iyer Departs Before 50, Suryakumar Joins Gill; Gill-Iyer Off To Aggressive Start After Rain Break; Play To Start At 11:15 PM IST; 40 Overs Per Side; Rain Stopped, Official Update Soon; Rain Stops Play, India 115/1 After 24 Overs; Dhawan Perishes After 50, Iyer Joins Gill; Dhawan Brings Up 50; India In Control; Gill-Dhawan Stand Takes India Past 50; Dhawan-Gill Off To Steady Start In Trinidad; India Opt To Bat, Prasidh Comes In For Avesh | Shikhar Dhawan at the toss: We will bat first. We will like to post a good score. The best thing is everything is performing, nice to see that. That’s a big positive for us, happy with that. I feel that intent is important, but at the same time you need to be smart. Prasidh comes in for Avesh Khan.Also Read - WI vs IND 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Stars As India Breeze Past Windies By 119 Runs To Complete 3-0 Cleansweep

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

