After sweeping the T20I series with ease, team India reciprocated the same in the ODI series too. They defeated the West Indies in the 3rd ODI by 6 wickets to take home the series 2-0. It was a clinical performance with the bat as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer again came together to form the backbone of India’s batting.

Kohli smashed his 43rd ODI ton, while Iyer scored a fiery half-century to guide India home in a rain-curtailed ODI which was reduced to 35 overs a side contest. The revised target set for the Men in Blue was 255 which was chased by the Indian batsmen with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier, batting first West Indies had finished at 240/7 in 35 overs, courtesy of a breathtaking start by openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis. Both began the Windies innings with a phenomenal display of power-hitting. The hosts smashed their way to 114 for no loss in the first 10 overs.

Gayle seemed to be in his old self as he hit the balls all around for his 72 off 41. Lewis complimented him with utmost perfection from the other end as he scored a fiery 43 from just 29 balls. However, the party was cut short after both the openers got out in a span of five deliveries.

After Gayle’s departure, the Indian bowlers took full control of the proceedings and put a brake on the scoring rate. Though Shimron Hetmeyer and Shai Hope staged a slow half-century-partnership, they never got going. Eventually, the home team managed to score 20/7 in their innings after staying out of the field due to rain for more than 2 hours.

Chasing, India never looked to be out of control as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a breezy start. Rohit fell early but Kohli and Dhawan steadily built the base for India’s chase. Dhawan, however, got out after haring a 50-run stand with Kohli. Rishabh Pant departed in the same manner as Dhawan as West Indies threatened the visitors with two wickets in two balls.

But Kohli and Iyer carried their innings right from where they had left the other day and took India out of the trouble. Both looked extremely comfortable in the middle and had no problems in shot-making. The duo was successful in keeping up the pace with the required rate and completed a century-partnership in no time.

Iyer’s day came to an end when he was batting at 65, while Kohli seemed to be in no mood of stopping. He went on to score another hundred, his 43rd in ODI, and stayed there till the end to see India through. Kohli hit the winning runs as he guided a good length ball through the fine-legs for four to reach the winning total for his team.