Ind vs WI 3rd ODI Statistical Preview: One thing good for Indian fans is that the Virat Kohli-led side cannot lose the series as they get ready to take on hosts Windies in the 3rd and final ODI. This series has been a good one for Team India who was heartbroken after the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand. The wins in this series have acted as a balm to heal the wounds. With the last ODI slated for Wednesday, what can be achieved apart from a series win?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have a chance to achieve a landmark, while Kuldeep has the opportunity to create an Indian record. Rohit Sharma, who has been in ominous form recently needs 26 runs to pip Yuvraj Singh on the list of batsmen with most ODI runs. Yuvraj has amassed 8701 runs from 304 ODIs, whereas Rohit has 8676 in 217 matches. The current Indian opener is way ahead of India’s former middle-order batsman in terms of average. Yuvraj retired from international cricket earlier this year after he was not picked for the 2019 World Cup squad. He was a part of the Toronto Nationals in the recently concluded Global T20 Canada.

Kohli, who finally broke his century drought by registering his 42nd ODI ton needs 25 runs to surpass Ramnaresh Sarwan on the list of batsmen with most runs in ODIs in India-West Indies fixtures in the West Indies. Given the form, the India skipper is in, one cannot put it behind him.

But, Kuldeep has the big one in his radar. The chinaman has the opportunity to become the fastest to 100 ODI wickets as an Indian. Kuldeep needs four more wickets in the 3rd ODI to do that by dethroning Mohammad Shami.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.