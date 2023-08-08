Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs WI: 3rd T20I Between India and West Indies Sees Slight Delay As Guyana Groundsmen Forget To Mark 30-Yard Circle

IND vs WI: 3rd T20I Between India and West Indies Sees Slight Delay As Guyana Groundsmen Forget To Mark 30-Yard Circle

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third T20I of five-match series.

Published: August 8, 2023 9:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI, India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 3rd T20I, India vs West Indies 3rd T20I, West Indies Groundsmen, Guyana Groundsmen
IND vs WI: 3rd T20I Between India and West Indies Sees Slight Delay As Guyana Groundsmen Forget To Mark 30-Yard Circle. (Image: Twitter)

Guyana: The 3rd T20I between India and West Indies saw a slight delay on Tuesday as groundsman of Guyana’s Providence Stadium forgot to mark the 30-yard circle.

Also Read:

Trending Now

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third T20I of five-match series.


West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said that Jason Holder missed out due to a niggle to his knee, making way for Roston Chase in the playing XI.

On the other hand, India made two changes as Yashasvi Jaiswal is making his debut. He replaced Ishan Kishan in the line-up while Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.

It was quite professional work from the groundsman and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite both at the start of play as the teams had to wait.

Ravi Ashwin took to social media and took a dig at the groundsman and also congratulated Yashasvi Jaiswal on his T20I debut.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.