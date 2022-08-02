New Delhi: The third match of the T20I series between India and the West Indies at Warner Park later on Tuesday will also have a delayed start in order to give adequate rest and recovery time to players for the back-to-back matches, according to Cricket West Indies (CWI).Also Read - IND vs WI 3nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Werner Park, 9.30 PM IST August 2, Tuesday

The third T20I of the engrossing five-match series at St Kitts will start at 9:30pm India time on Tuesday after the second match of the series on Monday began a 11 p.m. IST (earlier scheduled at 8 p.m. IST) due to team luggage arriving into St. Kitts from Trinidad late. Also Read - IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma On Entrusting Avesh Khan Over Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Final Over In 2nd T20I

On Tuesday, CWI issued a statement saying, “A revised start time of 12pm local time (9:30pm India) for the third match between West Indies and India in the T20I Cup to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday 2nd August. Also Read - West Indies vs India 2nd T20I: Hard Lessons That May Help In The Long Run

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I in India

Where will the IND vs WI 3rd T20I take place?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will take place at Warner Park.

Where can you watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I Online in India?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I can be streamed online on the Fancode app.

Where can you watch IND vs WI 3rd T20I on TV in India?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecasted live on DD Sports in India.

When will IND vs WI 3rd T20I Start in India?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will start at 9.30 PM IST.