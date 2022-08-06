IND vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints

IND vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today's Match Broward County Stadium, 8 PM IST August 6, Saturday.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India 4th T20I will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Time – 8 PM IST



Venue: Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium

WI vs IND My Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma(C), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya(VC)

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hosein

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh