India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Highlights: Now that the series is in the pocket, you should not be surprised if the management of Team India makes wholesale changes for the fifth and final T20I on Sunday at Lauderhill, Florida.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: West Indies all out for 100 runs against India. India won this match by 88 runs.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hetmyer gone. Bishnoi again picked up a wicket on his first ball. Hetmyer was seen in the lethal form today. WI is on 100 runs by losing 9 wickets.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hetmyer is playing lofted shots now as Windies lost most of its wickets. WI needs 89 runs in 5 overs.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hetmyer trying for the maximums.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Only 36 balls left and West Indies needs 94 runs to win the game. Indian spinners are dominating the field.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Hetmyer completes fifty runs mark. Windies in Trouble.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: Bishnoi again comes with the ball. Hetmyer is now seen struggling as Windies lost 8 wickets.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: What an over by Kuldeep Just double wicket maiden. Windies in trouble.

    LIVE Ind vs WI, 5th T20I, Cricket Scores: One more wicket for Kuldeep. Scalped Odean Smith. Smith went for 0. Windies is on 89 runs by losing 8 wickets.