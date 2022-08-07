New Delhi: Young India pacers, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh, bowled with discipline as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series here on Sunday (IST).Also Read - WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 5th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Broward County Stadium 7:00 PM IST August 7, Sunday

On a day when wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (44) and Sanju Samson (30) along with skipper Rohit Sharma (33) gave the visitors an imposing 191 to defend, the lanky Arshdeep grabbed three wickets, while Avesh took two as the West Indies innings folded up for just 132 in the final over of their innings to help India clinch the series. Also Read - Highlights IND vs WI 4th T20I: India Beat West Indies By 59 Runs to Clinch T20I Series

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs WI 5th T20I in India Also Read - IND vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Broward County Stadium, 8 PM IST August 6, Saturday

Where will the IND vs WI 5th T20I take place?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will take place at Queen’s Park Oval.

Where can you watch IND vs WI 5th T20I Online in India?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I can be streamed online on the Fancode app.

Where can you watch IND vs WI 5th T20I on TV in India?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be telecasted live on DD Sports in India.

When will IND vs WI 5th T20I Start in India?

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I will start at 8 PM IST.

Weather Update

There are 60 per cent of chances of rain in Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium at the time of India vs West Indies 5th T20I Match.

Rain is likely to spoil the final T20I between India and West Indies.