IND vs WI, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Cricket Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs West Indies, 5th T20I match online and on TV.

IND vs WI, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Cricket Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Lauderhill, Florida: India’s opening pair of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal made the mockery of a chase of 179 by acing it with immaculate ease and starred in thrashing West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium on Saturday.mAfter Shimron Hetmyer was breezy in his stroke play to slam a 39-ball 61 and take West Indies to a competitive 178/8 in 20 overs, Gill and Jaiswal absolutely bossed the chase to help India level the series 2-2, with Sunday’s game now a winner-takes-it-all decider. Though Gill fell for 77 off 47 balls, laced with three fours and five sixes, Jaiswal went on to stay unbeaten on 84 off 51 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes, in just his second T20I game as India pulled off the highest successful men’s T20I chase at the venue.

What is the timing of the 5th T20I Between India and West Indies ?

The 5th T20I match between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday (August 13) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the 5th T20I Between India and West Indies going to be played?

The 5th T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Miami, Florida, USA.

Where can I watch the 5th T20I Between India and West Indies on TV ?

The 5th T20I match between India and West Indies will be telecasted live on Doordarshan Sports.

Where can I live stream the 5th T20I Between India and West Indies in India?

The 5th T20I match between India and West Indies will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

