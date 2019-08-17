Ind vs WI-A: So, the new Test jersey is out of the closet! Team India players stepped out to the middle in their brand new Test outfits where every individual has a number on the back of their jerseys. Team India cricketers tried the new jersey during the three-day warm-up game with West Indies A. Indian opener KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were the first Indian cricketers to walk out with the new jersey. This is an initiative by ICC that every player should have the number and name on the back of there jerseys. It is yet to be seen if this change is warmly accepted or not.

Our openers are off! #TeamIndia won the toss and will have a bat first against West Indies A 🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/uV0AUnzQGT — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2019

Earlier, England and Australia became the first teams to abide by the rules as both teams sported the new jersey during the ongoing Ashes. After which, New Zealand and Sri Lanka cricketers were seen doing the same in the ongoing Test series in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, all the Indian batsman would like to get a good go with the bat and the ball ahead of the Test against West Indies. At the time of filing the copy, India was 89/3 at lunch in Antigua. India has lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (12), Ajinkya Rahane (1) and KL Rahul (36). Cheteshwar Pujara 16* is in the middle with Rohit Sharma 22*.

And, that will be Lunch here in Antigua. #TeamIndia 89/3. Rohit Sharma 22* & Pujara 16* pic.twitter.com/2YRepXCsMZ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2019

Team India is yet to lose in the Caribbean as they won the T20Is and ODIs 2-0. West Indies would look to trouble the Indians in the longer format but it will not be easy in front of the Indian stalwarts.