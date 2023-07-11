Home

Ajinkya Rahane Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal During Interview With Rohit Sharma | WATCH

Rohit also asked him about his career and his fitness levels, to which Rahane said that he reckons he still has a lot of cricket left in him and he is young.

Dominica: The Indian team is is good headspace and that is important before the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. During a training session in Dominica, captain Rohit Sharma turned reporter for Ajinkya Rahane. During the session, Rohit asked Rahane about his message for the youngsters in the team. Rohit also asked him about his career and his fitness levels, to which Rahane said that he reckons he still has a lot of cricket left in him and he is young.

The BCCI took to social space and posted a clip where you can see what exactly transpired:

Rahane hailed Jaiswal during the conversation and said: “I am so happy for Jaiswal, he has worked so hard, scored runs for Mumbai, Duleep Trophy & whenever he got the opportunity – it’s exciting times for India & him”.

Jaiswal is likely to make his international debut against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica on July 12 after the head coach Rahul Dravid and senior players like Virat Kohli were seen spending long time with the left-hander at the nets.

On the back of a strong domestic performance and a brilliant show in the Indian Premier League, Jaiswal made the Indian team for the first time after veteran Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped for the West Indies series.

While he opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, the Mumbai lad is a regular No.3 batter when it comes to domestic circuit. Notably, in his last domestic encounter, Jaiswal hit a double ton for Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup.

