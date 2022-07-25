Trinidad: Axar Patel gave fans a glimpse as to why he is rated as arguably the best all-rounder in the country as he held his nerves to take India over the line on Sunday in a 312 chase. Patel, who is no muck with the bat, hit a breathtaking unbeaten 63* off 34 balls. His innings was laced with five sixes and three fours. During the course of his 34-ball stay, he eclipsed a 17-year-old record held by former India captain MS Dhoni.Also Read - Shreyas Iyer's 'Finger on Lips' Celebration After Taking Catch Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

The five monstrous sixes Axar hit during the thrilling 312-chase is now the most by an India batter at No.7 or lower in a successful ODI chase. The CSK captain had hit three sixes during India’s chase against Zimbabwe back in 2005. Ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan had matched Dhoni’s feat twice in his career – both in 2011 – against South Africa and Ireland. Also Read - Murali Kartik Questions THIS Move of Captain Shikhar Dhawan During 2nd ODI

“I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. I was playing an ODI after close to 5 years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team,” Axar, who was awarded the man of the match, said this at the post-match presentation. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Break Into WILD Celebrations After Team India Beat West Indies to Clinch ODI Series; Watch Viral VIDEO

Brief Scores: West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54). India: 312 for eight in 49.4 overs (Axar Patel 64 not out, Shreyas Iyer 63, Sanju Samson 54; Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Kyle Mayers 2/48).